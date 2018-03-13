Police seek couple wanted in home loan scheme

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man and woman in connection with felony theft charges stemming from a home mortgage scheme.
Darnel Altonia Stokes, 46, and Daisy Green-Stokes, 41, both of Hampton County, are both wanted by after police allege they accepted $500 from a Georgetown County resident for a new home, but never gave the promised loan, according to a release from the GCSO.
Darnel Altonia Stokes is accused of posing as a licensed contractor with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help people obtain housing, the release said. He and his wife Daisy met with victims in Georgetown County, showing them property he claimed would be USDA eligible, according to the release.
Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
Darnel Stokes is described as 5-9, 310 pounds. Daisy Stokes is 5-3, 175. Both are residents of Varnville in Hampton County.
Call 843-546-5102 to report their location to the sheriff’s office.
