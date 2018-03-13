Police arrest Myrtle Beach man wanted for Valentine's Day stabbing

Authorities arrested a Myrtle Beach man Tuesday after he was wanted for allegedly stabbing another man and breaking into his home on Valentine's Day.
Police charged 51-year-old Richard Jerome Donley with first degree assault and battery and first degree burglary, online records show.
Donley's arrest stems from an incident that took place Feb. 14, when police were called to a home on Wright Boulevard in Conway after a 62-year-old man was stabbed in his arm, according to an incident report.
Police say the suspect, later identified by police as Donley, made forcible entry into the victim's home and fled the area before officers arrived.
On Tuesday, a Conway officer saw Donley inside the Circle K near Church Street and Mill Pond Road, and the officer knew there were warrants out for his arrest, the report says.
Donley was then arrested and transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
