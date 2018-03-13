Richard Donley -
Richard Donley - Courtesy J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Richard Donley - Courtesy J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Crime

Police arrest Myrtle Beach man wanted for Valentine's Day stabbing

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 13, 2018 11:18 AM

Authorities arrested a Myrtle Beach man Tuesday after he was wanted for allegedly stabbing another man and breaking into his home on Valentine's Day.

Police charged 51-year-old Richard Jerome Donley with first degree assault and battery and first degree burglary, online records show.

Donley's arrest stems from an incident that took place Feb. 14, when police were called to a home on Wright Boulevard in Conway after a 62-year-old man was stabbed in his arm, according to an incident report.

Police say the suspect, later identified by police as Donley, made forcible entry into the victim's home and fled the area before officers arrived.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, a Conway officer saw Donley inside the Circle K near Church Street and Mill Pond Road, and the officer knew there were warrants out for his arrest, the report says.

Donley was then arrested and transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video