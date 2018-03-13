Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection to child pornography charges

Horry County Sheriff's Office arrested a Myrtle Beach man in connection with child pornography, according to a release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Michael Patrick Pellett, 41, was charged March 6 with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, the release said.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children, which led investigators to finding Pellett has files of child pornography, the release says.
Horry County Sheriff's Office and Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigators made the arrest. Attorney General office's investigators also assisted with the investigation.
Never miss a local story.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division's website lists Pellett as a registered sex offender. He was convicted of committing or attempting a lewd act on a child younger than 16 in 2008.
Comments