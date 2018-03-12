They went to Taco Bell to fight. Now teens face gun charges for meeting at school

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Conway police on Monday in connection with carrying weapons on school property, and charges are forthcoming for others, police say.

Conway police spokesperson Selena Small released a detailed press release Monday with several incidents that happened March 6.

Destin Dakota Causey was charged with carrying weapons on school property and violating articles regulating the use/possession of machine guns/sawn off shotguns/rifles, records show.

Students from Conway High School decided to meet at Taco Bell, 2300 Church St., to fight, the release said. Three students, including Causey and two juveniles, got into an altercation in the parking lot, Small said.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Causey and a juvenile girl left Taco Bell in a vehicle driven by Rebecca Minzer, 17, police said. The three went to an "unknown location" and picked up a 15 year old, the release said. The juvenile got into the car with a handgun and sawed off shotgun, police say. They picked up a 17 year old and drove onto Conway High's campus about 4:45 p.m., according to the release.

Causey and a juvenile girl were dropped off and Minzer left school property with the firearms, police said.

About 8 p.m., Minzer and a 15 year old, who originally brought the firearms into the vehicle, met William Abe John Clemons, 19, at Sonic, 200 Rivertown Blvd., Small said. The 15 year old and Jordan Aarron Brooks, 19, were "talking and handling" a sawed off shotgun and rifle, police said, and moved the weapons between vehicles.

Officers approached the vehicle and arrested Brooks and the 15 year old in connection with gun possession charges. Brooks also was charged with simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Clemons and Minzer with simple possession of marijuana, according to a police report.

Causey is still incarcerated as of noon Monday and total bail was set for $15,000, jail records state.

Police say more charges are forthcoming.

Horry County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said Causey and Minzer are Conway High students.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong