Here's what Myrtle Beach police say they found in a stolen vehicle on Sunday

Myrtle Beach police found more than a dozen grams of drugs, $1,400, Xanax bars and digital scales in a stolen car Sunday night during a traffic stop near North Kings Highway, a report said.
Police charged Brian Neal Lynch, 29, Tonya Renee Creech, 42, and Jesse Estes, 27, with possession of stolen property greater than $10,000, the report says.
Patrolling officers heard dispatchers report a stolen vehicle just after 6 p.m. and were able to locate the car at 62nd Avenue North and North Kings Highway, according to a police report. Police said they conducted a felony traffic stop, pulling over a Hyundai Elantra at Calhoun Road and North Kings Highway.
After the vehicle stopped, police said they pointed their firearms at the vehicle and began giving verbal demands to the driver, the report states.
Police arrested the three passengers and then searched the vehicle, finding 7.8 grams of heroin, seven Xanax bars, 7.6 grams of meth, $1,430 and three digital scales, according to the report.
Warrants were issued for possession with intent to distribute meth, trafficking heroin, possession of scheduled IV narcotics and possession of stolen property greater than $10,000. The report is unclear if warrants for drugs were issued to all passengers.
