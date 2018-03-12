Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department
Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department
Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Crime

Horry County police looking for 'IGA bandits'

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 12, 2018 10:13 AM

Horry County police are looking for two armed suspects who fired rounds into the ceiling and stole money from the IGA grocery store in Loris, according to a Facebook post.

Police, who are calling the suspects "IGA bandits," said two people entered the store about 10 p.m. Thursday and fired two rounds into the store's ceiling before fleeing the scene with a "large quantity of money," the post said.

Horry County police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspects, who were fully clothed with most of their faces covered with a jacket hood.

If you have any information, call 843-915-8477.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video