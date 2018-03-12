Horry County police looking for 'IGA bandits'

Horry County police are looking for two armed suspects who fired rounds into the ceiling and stole money from the IGA grocery store in Loris, according to a Facebook post.
Police, who are calling the suspects "IGA bandits," said two people entered the store about 10 p.m. Thursday and fired two rounds into the store's ceiling before fleeing the scene with a "large quantity of money," the post said.
Horry County police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspects, who were fully clothed with most of their faces covered with a jacket hood.
If you have any information, call 843-915-8477.
