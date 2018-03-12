Police pull over Myrtle Beach hotel housekeeper, find drugs in her purse, cops say

Myrtle Beach police arrested a hotel housekeeper for allegedly having several types of drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop near U.S. 501 and Seaboard Street, a report said.
Police pulled over Pamela Sue Newsom, 47, Friday morning after noticing her vehicle was actively suspended for canceled insurance, the report says. Newsom's ID was suspended for failure to pay traffic tickets, police said.
The suspect was placed under arrest and police searched her car, finding drugs and drug paraphernalia in her purse, the report says.
Police found wax paper slips with a brown powder substance that field tested positive for heroin and weighed 2.7 grams, the report said. A clear crystal substance that weighed less than one gram was found and tested positive for meth, according to the report. Police said they also found less than one gram of cocaine.
Newsom, who the report lists as a hotel housekeeper, was charged with possession of the drugs found in her purse, driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia, police said.
