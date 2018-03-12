'Big country-looking' men assault teen on Ocean Boulevard, report says

An 18-year-old suffered injuries after he said about 10 people, including "big country-looking" men, surrounded his vehicle and assaulted him early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police responded to Rodeway Inn about 2 a.m. and spoke with a witness who was able to get the license plate of the vehicle suspects were in, the report said.
The witness told police a white truck pulled up beside the victim, who was sitting in the driver's seat of an SUV, the report said. About 10 people got out of the truck and approached the victim's vehicle, breaking the rear passenger window in an attempt to assault the victim, the report says.
Suspects surrounded the victim's vehicle and began punching him, according to the report. Suspects also struck the exterior of the vehicle with their hands and feet, the report said.
Police found the victim walking in the Days Inn parking lot, and his account matched the "exact story" given by the witness, according to the report. Police said the victim had a small injury to his lip and said his head was hurting.
The victim said suspects told him before the assault, "You threw a bottle at our girl," the report said. The victim said he has never seen the suspects before, and the assault was "completely random," according to the report.
The only description the victim could give police was the people were big "country-looking" white men, one black man and a few women, the report states.
