Crime

Glass door kicked in at Myrtle Beach business, police say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 09, 2018 09:16 AM

Myrtle Beach police found a glass door kicked in at a large warehouse on Executive Avenue early Thursday morning, according to a police report.

Police responded to R. E. Michel Company, a HVAC equipment business, in reference to a burglary, the report said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers found no one inside the building and the only thing out of place was the cash register, which was left open, according to the report. It's unclear according to the report if any cash was missing from the register.

Police found no finger prints, the report said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video