Glass door kicked in at Myrtle Beach business, police say

Myrtle Beach police found a glass door kicked in at a large warehouse on Executive Avenue early Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Police responded to R. E. Michel Company, a HVAC equipment business, in reference to a burglary, the report said.
Never miss a local story.
Officers found no one inside the building and the only thing out of place was the cash register, which was left open, according to the report. It's unclear according to the report if any cash was missing from the register.
Police found no finger prints, the report said.
Comments