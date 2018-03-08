Conway police seek information as to whereabouts of cigarette bandits

Conway police are seeking the whereabouts of one suspect and looking for clues on another they believe is responsible for a rash of shoplifting incidents recently within city limits.
According to a prepared statement by the Conway Police Department, 40-year old Thurman Trapp Jr. and an unknown suspect are believed to have taken cigarettes on multiple occasions from the Circle K service station located at Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road. The incidents occurred on Feb. 22 and March 4.
"Two suspects would enter the store and one would distract the clerk while the other male would steal cartons of cigarettes from the office area," according to the prepared statement. "Witness state that the two would exit the store and leave together on a red motorcycle on Highway 544."
Conway police ask anyone with information as to Trapp's whereabouts or the identity of the unknown suspect to call 843-248-1790.
