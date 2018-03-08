Agents arrest alleged heroin dealer after months-long investigation

A Longs woman faces multiple charges after agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly bought heroin from her several times as part of a months-long investigation.
Jamella Shontelle Washington, 34, is charged with four counts of manufacturing, distributing and possessing heroin, according to Dean Bishop, deputy commander of the DEU.
Bishop said agents conducted surveillance and made four undercover heroin buys during the investigation which began in January.
After authorities obtained arrest warrants, they arrested Washington Wednesday afternoon at her home on the 3400 block of Dewitt Road in Longs.
Online records show Washington was released from jail Thursday afternoon after posting a $40,000 bond.
