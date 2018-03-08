Local middle schooler charged, said violence could help him meet friends, report says

Horry County police charged a St. James Middle student Wednesday with disturbing schools after he allegedly said he could meet friends by being violent, according to a police report.
Police say a 13-year-old student made threats to shoot up the school and also made a "digital drawing" of a person holding a gun shooting and another person running away from the gun fire, the report said.
School administration told police there was a similar situation last school year with the 13-year-old, which resulted in disciplinary action, according to the report.
Police collected written statements from conversations the suspect had with other students about school shootings in which he reportedly talked about attempting to make bombs and harm other students, the report states.
The 13-year-old was interviewed by school administration and said he thought he could meet friends by being violent, the report said. The suspect admitted to the drawing and conversations with other students, according to the report. He also told police he gets bullied at school and doesn't have any friends, the report said.
The child's father said there are no firearms at home and nothing to make bombs with, the report said.
The 13-year-old was released into his father's custody and charged with disturbing schools, according to the report.
