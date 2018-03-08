Police catch teens moving guns from one car to another at Conway Sonic, report says

Conway police say they saw four teenagers moving guns from a car to a minivan at Sonic on Tuesday.
Jordan Aarron Brooks, 19, and an unnamed 15-year-old were arrested by police in connection with gun possession charges about 8 p.m. at the Sonic off U.S. 501, according to a police report. Brooks also was charged with simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Two other teens were charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Police saw the 15-year-old moving a brown assault rifle from a red vehicle to a minivan, according to a police report. Brooks was seen by police moving a sawed-off shotgun from the red car to the minivan, the report said.
Police "ordered" the teenagers to the ground and detained them, the report says. While the juvenile was on the ground, police said he threw a pistol, which was concealed on his person, under the vehicle.
Three weapons were seized and police found a bullet, marijuana and a small scale in the juvenile's pockets, according to the report.
