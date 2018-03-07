5 times wasn't enough for this local felon. Now he's facing a 110-year prison term

A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced Wednesday to 110 years in prison following a 2016 arrest in which authorities found a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin and a stolen firearm.
Andrew Whittington, 40, plead guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The 110-year sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge C. Ashley Royal in an Athens, Georgia, federal court.
During a traffic stop Dec. 18, 2016, on Interstate 20 in Morgan County, Georgia, Whittington was found to be in possession of approximately 234 grams of methamphetamine, 14.5 grams of heroin and a stolen 22-caliber pistol, a prepared statement by U.S. attorney Charles Peeler states.
"Mr. Whittington gave consent for a search of his person, but when suspected methamphetamine was found, Mr. Whittington began a physical struggle that lasted several minutes before he was ultimately handcuffed," according to the release.
Never miss a local story.
At the time of his arrest, Whittington had five previous felony convictions to his name.
"A career criminal dealing in the poison of illegal drugs, violently resisting apprehension and carrying a deadly weapon to protect his stash, Andrew Whittington is the exact person Congress had in mind when it passes the law making it illegal for a felon to possess a firearm," Peeler said in a prepared statement. "He richly deserves the hefty sentence he received (Wednesday)."
Comments