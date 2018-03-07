Here's how much time 2 local Blood gang members will spend in prison

Two United Blood Nation gang members were each sentenced to years in prison, said U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Spencer Johnson and Frank Truitt, both 27, pleaded guilty to participating in drug and firearm conspiracies in the federal court in Florence , according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Johnson was sentenced to 7 years and three months, and Truitt was sentenced to almost six years, according to the release.
Johnson and Truitt were members of the "Billies East Side Bloods," a local branch of the United Blood Nation, operating in the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas, the release said.
Johnson was a "high-ranking gang member" who was responsible for transporting stolen firearms and guns unlawfully possessed by gang members, including Truitt, to New York, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy Moorman. Johnson, once in New York, purchased heroin and brought it back to South Carolina, the release said.
Johnson, Truitt and other gang members sold the heroin locally in South Carolina, according to the release.
