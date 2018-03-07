Crime

Here's how much time 2 local Blood gang members will spend in prison

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 07, 2018 02:29 PM

Two United Blood Nation gang members were each sentenced to years in prison, said U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.

Spencer Johnson and Frank Truitt, both 27, pleaded guilty to participating in drug and firearm conspiracies in the federal court in Florence , according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Johnson was sentenced to 7 years and three months, and Truitt was sentenced to almost six years, according to the release.

Johnson and Truitt were members of the "Billies East Side Bloods," a local branch of the United Blood Nation, operating in the Myrtle Beach and Florence areas, the release said.

Johnson was a "high-ranking gang member" who was responsible for transporting stolen firearms and guns unlawfully possessed by gang members, including Truitt, to New York, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy Moorman. Johnson, once in New York, purchased heroin and brought it back to South Carolina, the release said.

Johnson, Truitt and other gang members sold the heroin locally in South Carolina, according to the release.

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina, announces a 35 count, 20 defendant indictment as part of a two-year investigation targeting members of Billie East Side Bloods gang. Drake said 13 people are now in custody and four more will be in custody soon. During a press conference that included about 25 representatives from local law enforcement and government agencies, Drake made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the M.L. Brown Building in Conway. The indictments center around heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and possession of firearms for the purpose of advancing a drug conspiracy. Janet Blackmon Morganjblackmon@thesunnews.com

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

