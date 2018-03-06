Man tells police 3 people jumped him. But he ended up in cuffs at ER, cops say

A man who claimed to have been jumped by three people was taken to the ground by police at a Myrtle Beach emergency room Monday night, according to a police report.
Police charged James Douglas Carlan, 46, with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Carlan is listed as "victim 1/offender 1" in a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police responded to the 600 block of Chester Street in reference to a possible fight, a report said.
Carlan told police he was jumped by three people who kicked and punched him in the face, according to the report. Police said Carlan was too intoxicated to tell more of the story.
The report said Carlan, who repeatedly told police he was jumped and "he needed to go get the guys" who did it, was unable to describe the people he said jumped him. Police said Carlan was talking about "issues that didn't make sense," including describing a man who had already moved back to Utah.
Witnesses told police Carlan was the one instigating issues and throwing punches at others, the report said.
Police said Carlan was disorderly on scene when EMS arrived and "extremely disrespectful" to police and medics who were trying to take care of him on the way to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
The report said after arriving at the hospital, Carlan refused to walk inside and police had to "constantly battle" him as he tried to pull away. When they got to the emergency room desk, police "had to take him to the ground to be able to gain control of him," according to the report.
