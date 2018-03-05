23 charged in Horry County drug roundup

More than 20 people face drug trafficking charges as part of multi-county investigation in South Carolina.
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the 125 charges against 24 people on Monday.
According to the office, the charges related to investigations in Horry, Marion and Florence counties. In Horry County, 23 people were charged with 14 counts including trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack and trafficking marijuana.
Some of the defendants were involved in cases in multiple counties. The investigation was known as "Gimmie the Loot."
Never miss a local story.
Those charged in connection with the Horry County investigation were:
- Gary Lee Brown aka "Biggie" or "Biggs"
- Jovan Steven Graves aka "J"
- Donald Edward Johnson aka "Moses"
- Jarvis Lamont Bellamy aka "Face"
- Jusortine Cornisha Joyner aka "Tina"
- Charles Edward Taylor Jr. aka "CT"
- Komayne Latrone Brown
- Maxie Leroy Dunham Jr.
- Frederick Deon Waiters aka "Bozo"
- Bryan Keith Foxworth aka "Bo Peep" or "Bo Pete"
- Tremaine Demonta Hayes aka "Trey"
- David Legette aka "Tootie" or "Freddi"
- Murice Capri McFadden aka "Big Show" or "Show"
- Phillip Leroy Johnson aka "Yank"
- Teofilo Romell Clark aka "Flo"
- Craig Roshell Maxwell aka "Craig Mac" or "C Mac"
- Corey Dion Miller
- Jamel Tyequan Williams aka "Popeye"
- Corry Johnson aka "C"
- Joseph Roberts aka "Joe"
- Demario Jawaun Hyman aka "Mario" or "Man"
- Dustin Levon Rogers
- Raven Brown
Comments