Courtesy of Loris Police Department
Courtesy of Loris Police Department
Courtesy of Loris Police Department

Crime

Loris police seize more than 100 grams of marijuana

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 05, 2018 03:10 PM

Loris Police Department seized 117 grams of marijuana during a Saturday traffic stop on Maple Street, said Chief Joseph Vaught.

Police arrested Charles Joseph Pertell, 26, of Loris, after they say he was parked illegally, Vaught said. Pertell was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, open container, parking illegally, driving under suspension.

Officers pulled up and smelled marijuana in the vehicle, Vaught said, and were given permission to search the car. The 117 grams of marijuana were found underneath the passenger seat in a grocery bag, he said. Police also seized an open liquor bottle and a digital scale.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video