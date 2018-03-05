Crime

Myrtle Beach police investigating student who claimed he had a gun

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 05, 2018 12:07 PM

Myrtle Beach police issued a middle school student with a juvenile summons for disturbing schools after the student said he had a gun Monday, according to a release from the police department.

A student claimed to have a gun when he entered Myrtle Beach Middle on Monday morning, said Joey Crosby, Myrtle Beach police spokesperson.

School officials "immediately" searched the student's book bag and locker, but no gun was found, the release said.

The student was issued a juvenile summons and released to his guardian, according to the release.

