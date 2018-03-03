Conway Middle School student arrested after threatening teacher, report says

Conway police arrested a 15-year-old student at Conway Middle School after she allegedly threatened a teacher Thursday, according to a police report.
Police say while the teacher was doing her morning duty at the gym, she advised a student about possibly being out of dress code and that she needed to speak with an administrator.
The student then "began to get loud and began yelling" at the teacher, the report states.
When another student heard what was going on, she went where the teacher and other student were and "ran up on the victim and got in her face," an officer wrote in the report.
Authorities say she then told the teacher "she is not out of dress code, I'll punch you in your damn face [expletive], leave her alone, I'll [expletive] you up."
Afterward, the teacher walked away and told another staff member to call an administrator.
The student was arrested and is being charged with threatening a public official, according to the report.
