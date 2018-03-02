Man convicted despite not appearing for trial, now police ask for help finding him

A 36-year-old man was convicted of attempted rape despite not appearing for his trial and now law enforcement asks anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact police.
A Horry County jury convicted Tony Nevail Myers, of Greenville, this week of first-degree assault and battery for a May 2012 incident, according to the Office of the Solicitor Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.
Myers initially appeared for court, but not for his trial, according to the Solicitor's office. Judge Steven H. John ruled the trial would continue and Myers was convicted in absentia.
John sealed Myers' sentence until police arrest him and he is returned to court, according to the Solicitor's office. Myers faces up to 10 years in prison and may have to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with information on Myers' whereabouts is asked to contact police.
In the 2012 incident, Myers walked with the victim, who he met through a acquaintance, in the area of Eighth Avenue and Lumber Street, according to the Solicitor's office. The victim rebuffed his advances and Myers grabbed her by the throat and dragged her behind a construction trailer in a dirt lot.
The victim fought for her life and testified she screamed "Help. Rape. Stop." while Myers tried to rip her clothes off, according to the Solicitor's office. The victim also said she hit Myers and he bit her hand.
Several vehicles drove past the area and the victim struggled with Myers until a Good Samaritan stopped to help and Myers ran away. Myrtle Beach Police linked DNA taken from the bite to Myers and arrested him.
“We are especially thankful for the Good Samaritan, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and Horry County Solicitor’s Office Investigator Ginger Pop for their assistance in this case,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, a senior assistant solicitor, in a news release. “This was truly a team effort.”
