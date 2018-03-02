Armed man poses as 'cool cop,' tells victims he knows where to buy weed, police say

Holding a gun, a Myrtle Beach man allegedly told three people in a car he was a "cool cop" and said if they smoked weed with him, they'd know he was "good people," according to an Horry County police report.
Allec William Hall Jr., 43, was arrested by police just after midnight Friday morning and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Police responded to Coastal Petro Gas Station, 595 Burcale Rd., in reference to a "gun call" and met with three victims, a report said.
Victims told police the incident happened at the end of Isabella Lane in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a report.
One victim, who was driving the vehicle, told police he pulled the car over because another victim was throwing up. The victim said Hall came "out of nowhere and pointed a gun at him," the report said.
Hall told the victim he was a cop, flashed his ID "real quick" and told the victim to turn the car off, according to the report. The suspect then asked the driver to step out of the car and show his ID, the report said.
The driver told police he could smell beer on the suspect and saw the suspect stumbling. After showing his ID to Hall, the suspect took out his cell phone and "ran" the ID, the report said.
Hall then told the driver to take him home. The driver told police he didn't say no to the suspect because of the gun, the report says. The driver said the suspect went into the house and returned to the vehicle with beer, according to the report.
The suspect told the victims in the car he was "a cool cop" and asked them for money, the report states. He allegedly told the victims he could get some weed "if they needed it." The report said the suspect then told victims, "if they smoked with him that's how they would know he was good people."
After talking with the victims for 20 minutes, the report said Hall told victims he had to leave.
Just after midnight, Police arrived at the home where the suspect lives and the suspect came to the door, according to the report. Police detained Hall, according to the report, and Hall told them he was the maintenance man for the area and it was his job to "run people off."
Court records show Hall was charged with breach of trust in January. The report said Hall has a "long criminal history" with multiple felony charges and convictions.
