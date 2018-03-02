More Videos

Jakeem Jerome Bryant was denied bond in an Horry County courtroom Friday afternoon. He's charged in connection with the August murder of Latosha Lewis. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com
Jakeem Jerome Bryant was denied bond in an Horry County courtroom Friday afternoon. He's charged in connection with the August murder of Latosha Lewis. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Crime

Jakeem Bryant denied bond in murder case

By Hannah Strong And Alex Lang

hstrong@thesunnews.com

alang@thesunnews.com

March 02, 2018 05:05 PM

A Magistrate denied bond Friday for a Tabor City man charged by police in August in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old woman whose child was found alive in the car with her dead body.

Jakeem Jerome Bryant, 27, was charged with murder and use of a firearm during commission of a violent crime. On murder charges, only a circuit court judge can set bail. The state and Bryant agreed to allow the circuit court judge to set bond on his firearm charge. As a result, Magistrate Aaron Butler denied Bryant bond on Friday during a hearing at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Bryant wore prison-issued, orange clothing. He spoke only to answer the judge's questions that he understood the charges and he approved waiting for the circuit judge to set bond on all his charges.

Jakeem Bryant.jpg
Jakeem Jerome Bryant, 27, awaits a bond hearing at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.
Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Police say the victim, Latosha Nicole Lewis, was found dead in a Honda Accord around Carolina Road and Church Road near Green Sea. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and Lewis was found dead with a gunshot wound just after midnight Aug. 15.

Bryant was arrested days after Lewis was found dead, police said, and was held in Columbus County, N.C., before being extradited to Horry County on Thursday.

Lewis had six children, her cousin, Akeem Jenrette, said.

The Department of Social Services took custody of the child in the vehicle, police said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

