Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Myrtle Beach man plead guilty to possession of child porn in Federal Court on Tuesday, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
James Robert Fix, 46, plead guilty in Florence court.
Federal agents searched Fix's home in November 2015 based on information that he was receiving child porn via email, the release said. That same day, Fix was interviewed and admitted to possessing child porn, the release said.
Agents located "numerous" videos and images of child pornography on Fix's computer, cellphone and a thumb drive, according to the release.
The maximum penalty for possession of child porn is ten years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
