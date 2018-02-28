Before fleeing police, suspect wanted for threatening, assaulting woman

Dozens of Conway and Horry County police officers, some wearing tactical gear, descended on the Pottz Trail and Highway 701 area searching for a man wanted for domestic violence who fled from apprehension.
Cruisers and unmarked vehicles searched the nearby housing neighborhood midday Tuesday as police tried to locate the suspect.
A short time later, they caught and arrested Durrell Antonio Herion, 28, of Conway, in a swampy, wooded area.
Herion was charged by the Conway Police with three counts of first-degree domestic violence and petit larceny. It was not his first brush with the law.
He remains incarcerated as of Wednesday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center a with a total bond of $27,125.
According to incident reports, Herion was involved in three separate domestic violence incidents this year. One was in early January, when police went to 1621 Suggs Street for a reported larceny. They spoke to the victim who said her boyfriend, Herion, took her phone. She also said she told Herion she want to break-up and he got angry.
When she tried to take the phone back, Herion grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her against the wall and then ran out of the house, according to the report.
Officers obtained a warrant for first-degree domestic violence as he was previously convicted of domestic violence third or more in 2012, the report states. They also got a warrant for petit larceny.
Later in January, police went to 1620 Sixteenth Avenue for a report of a man with a gun. They met with the same victim as the Suggs Street incident, according to the report. The investigation determined Herion threatened her while brandishing a handgun. Officers again got a warrant for first-degree domestic violence.
In mid-February, officers went to the same Suggs Street for a harassment complaint. The same victim told police that Herion was in her front yard and threatened her, according to the report. She had a restraining order against him, but it expired.
If convicted, Herion faces up to 10 years in prison on each domestic violence charge. Petit larceny is punishable by a maximum of 30 days in jail.
Herion has an extensive criminal history in the 15th Judicial Circuit. Among his charges were in 2017, he pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. In 2016, a judge convicted him of domestic violence third-degree and he pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to robbery.
Comments