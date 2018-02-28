Wanted man with dolphin pill arrested on Ocean Boulevard, report says

Myrtle Beach police arrested a wanted man Tuesday, charging him after allegedly pulling a gun and attempting to rob a man on Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report. And while being booked at the jail, police found an ecstasy pill with a dolphin on it.
Jamie Daquan David, 21, will be charged with resisting arrest by providing a false name, robbery/attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent felony and possession of MDMA, a police report said.
Police responded Tuesday night to the 2300 block of South Ocean Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery and were able to make contact with the suspect, a report says.
The suspect gave police the wrong name and date of birth at first, but then gave his correct information, the report said.
Police were able to confirm the suspect was wanted out of Clio, South Carolina, the report said.
The victim told police that the suspect came up to him, asking for money, the report said. The victim said he told the suspect he had no money and the suspect then pulled a small black handgun from his waistband, according to the report. The victim started running southbound toward the Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort and had the office clerk lock the door, the report said.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect going up to the door and then run northbound, according to the report.
The report did not say if police seized a gun.
