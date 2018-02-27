Akeem Young
Akeem Young
Akeem Young

Crime

Man pleads guilty to 2014 Carolina Forest murder

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

February 27, 2018 02:38 PM

A 40-year-old Conway man plead guilty Tuesday in connection to a 2014 Carolina Forest murder, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Akeem Akbar Young pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter under an Alford plea and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, said Nancy Livesay, violent crimes assistant solicitor.

Young was charged with murder and accessory in the June 13, 2014, shooting of Antionio Dexter Smith, which happened at Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest, the release said.

A second suspect, Delshawn Anthony Davis, was also charged in connection with the shooting. David pleaded guilty in December 2016 to manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

View More Video