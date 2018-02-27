Man pleads guilty to 2014 Carolina Forest murder

A 40-year-old Conway man plead guilty Tuesday in connection to a 2014 Carolina Forest murder, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Akeem Akbar Young pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter under an Alford plea and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, said Nancy Livesay, violent crimes assistant solicitor.
Young was charged with murder and accessory in the June 13, 2014, shooting of Antionio Dexter Smith, which happened at Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest, the release said.
A second suspect, Delshawn Anthony Davis, was also charged in connection with the shooting. David pleaded guilty in December 2016 to manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the release.
