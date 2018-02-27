34-year-old Loris man shot in the head, police find 'quantity of drugs,' report says

Horry County police say a 34-year-old Loris man who was shot in the head early Monday morning doesn't have life-threatening injuries.
Police are calling the incident, which happened about 1:15 a.m. on Hemingway Road, an attempted murder, according to a police report.
Horry County police responded to a shooting call after a complainant said a man showed up at his doorstep and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, a report said.
On the way to the scene, police saw a white Toyota Sequoia that was sideways in the roadway, with front end damage, the report says. Police said they didn't immediately see any visible gunshot damage to the vehicle or blood.
Police then went to the home and checked the victim's wounds, the report said.
After finding there was no "immediate threat" at the location, police went back to the scene of the wreck and found a crime scene with "several shotgun waddings" and spent casings from a handgun, according to the report. Police said they also found at the scene $20 and a cellphone in the woods.
The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, said Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for Horry County police.
Later, the complainant told police the victim had a "quantity" of drugs, which he hid before police arrived, the report said.
Asked for further details about the case and if any arrests have been made, Dotson said no other details are being released and the case is still under investigation.
