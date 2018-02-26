Police find drugs after 'felony stop' on stolen vehicle, report says

Myrtle Beach police arrested two men in connection with drug possession charges after pulling over a vehicle Saturday that was listed as stolen, according to an incident report.
Police charged Dallas Benjamin Cox, 46, with two counts of possession of stolen property and possession of meth and Rodney Heath Suggs, 43, with possession of heroin, the report said.
Police pulled over a white Nissan about 9:15 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard after the driver failed to stop for a red light, according to a report. Police said the license plate was listed as stolen.
Suggs, listed as the passenger of the vehicle, told police he had heroin in his front pocket, which field tested positive for heroin/fentanyl, according to the report.
Police did inventory of the vehicle and found a "white crystal-like substance" in a cigarette pack on the driver's side of the car, the report said.
A North Carolina license plate was found in the trunk and also was listed as stolen, according to the report.
