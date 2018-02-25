He ran after stealing a gold chain, police said. But he came back for his shoes

A suspect returned to the scene of a crime after stealing a gold chain, Myrtle Beach police say. The reason? He wanted to retrieve the shoes he lost while running away.
Police responded to the Red Hot Shoppe on North Ocean Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night in reference to an assault, according to a police report.
When police arrived, the victims at the store said two unidentified white males between 18 and 20 years-old had come into the store and asked to see a gold chain valued at $55, according to the report.
When they got their hands on it, they ran, the police report says.
But one man came back.
After losing his shoes while running, one suspect returned and "demanded" that a store worker "return his shoes that he had lost as he fled," the police report says.
The verbal argument between the worker and suspect "escalated into a physical altercation," according to the police report, which says the suspect hit the worker multiple times, and bit another man on his right forearm.
A $200 window pane and a $1,000 security device were damaged during the fight, according to the report.
Police said they reviewed security footage which corroborated the victims' account.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
