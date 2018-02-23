Police bust 6 women in connection with prostitution related crimes, records say

Six women were either cited or arrested in connection with prostitution related crimes around the Yaupon Drive area on Wednesday, Myrtle Beach police records show.
Charges include prostitution and loitering for the purpose of prostitution. Arrests happened between noon and 6:30 p.m., according to police records.
Those cited in connection with sex/prostitution are Jill Ann Cahalane, 37, Melonie Bowman Price, 40, Kimberly Ann Ratliff, 32, according to records.
Those cited for loitering for the purpose of prostitution are Amisha Nichole, 30, and Latrica Nicole Seigle, 32, records state.
Virginia Lynn Chesley, 29, was arrested in connection with loitering for the purpose of prostitution, according to records.
Police reports outlining the details were not immediately available.
