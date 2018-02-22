Police warn 'heavy' officer presence at Socastee High

After a social media threat that contained "SHS," Horry County police say Socastee High School will have a "heavy" officer presence today.
The potential threat is believed to be from "outside" of Horry County and is being investigated, said Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for Horry County Police Department. She said police believe the threat wasn't directed at Socastee High, but precautions were taken because threats aren't something the department takes "lightly."
Never miss a local story.
Horry County police said "great concern" is taken when it comes to the safety of all students, faculty and staff.
The Sun News went to Socastee High School Thursday morning and saw two Horry County police cars about 7:30 a.m.
Asked what a "heavy" officer presence means, Dotson said, "We're certainly not going to release all of the logistical tactics when it comes to our plans for surveillance."
Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for Horry County Schools, said the day went "very well" at the school and attendance was normal.
"We appreciate the support of the Horry County police and their additional presence at the school today," she said.
On Wednesday, the Horry County Schools superintendent Rick Maxey released a statement in an effort to ebb the worry of considered parents and students following a wave of threats after the Valentine's Day school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.
"All of us are shocked and saddened by the violence on school campuses around the nation that has become too commonplace," Maxey said. "Unfortunately, some of our Horry County students have added to the disruption by making careless yet harmful comments about similar acts of violence to their friends on social media.
"School administrators have done quick and thorough investigations of each and every comment, involving law enforcement when necessary, and thankfully they have proven to be only idle comments."
Comments