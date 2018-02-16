Socastee High School
Crime

Police investigating threat against Horry County school

By Joe L. Hughes II And Michaela Broyles

February 16, 2018 04:55 PM

A Socastee High student is in trouble after allegedly making threats against the school via social media.

According to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, the threats — allegedly made in an Instragram post — were brought to the attention of officials at Socastee High School.

“The alleged threat is being investigated and school officials have been in communication with law enforcement and the student’s parents,” Bourcier said in an email statement. “Once the investigation has concluded, the student will face appropriate disciplinary actions per school policy.”

Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman for Horry County Police, said the student is 14 years old. Due to the student’s age, his/her identity will not be released.

Dotson added that the student was not arrested, but is being charged with disturbing schools and was served a juvenile summons.

