Loris man found not guilty of 2014 murder of Horry County sex offender

A man accused of the 2014 murder of a Myrtle Beach man — who was a registered sex offender — was found not guilty on Thursday.
After a four-day trial, the court found Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy, of Loris, not guilty of murdering 21-year-old Dashadre Sampson, according to information from Horry County’s public index.
“I’m just very happy that justice was served and the jury saw that my client was not responsible for this murder,” said Erin Bailey, Bellamy’s attorney. “He is relieved.”
The case stems from when Sampson was found shot to death at an abandoned home off of Bennett Loop in Loris in November of 2014, The Sun News previously reported.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Bennett Loop, where Sampson’s body was found under a carport on Nov. 5, 2014. Bennett Loop is near Airport Road in Loris.
Horry County police arrested Bellamy and his co-defendant, Emericka Jackson, on Nov. 11, in connection with Sampson’s death after evading authorities for nearly a week.
The Sun News previously reported that Sampson was a registered sex offender in Horry County who was convicted of two counts of solicitation of a minor in 2014. The victims were 13- and 15-year-old girls.
In February 2013, Sampson was also charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. In December 2013, Sampson was charged with several more offenses — third degree criminal sexual conduct, contributing the delinquency of a minor, and second degree criminal sexual conduct.
