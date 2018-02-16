Photo Courtesy WPDE
Photo Courtesy WPDE Heather Gale
Photo Courtesy WPDE Heather Gale

Crime

Loris man found not guilty of 2014 murder of Horry County sex offender

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

February 16, 2018 12:16 PM

A man accused of the 2014 murder of a Myrtle Beach man — who was a registered sex offender — was found not guilty on Thursday.

After a four-day trial, the court found Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy, of Loris, not guilty of murdering 21-year-old Dashadre Sampson, according to information from Horry County’s public index.

“I’m just very happy that justice was served and the jury saw that my client was not responsible for this murder,” said Erin Bailey, Bellamy’s attorney. “He is relieved.”

The case stems from when Sampson was found shot to death at an abandoned home off of Bennett Loop in Loris in November of 2014, The Sun News previously reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police were called to the 1000 block of Bennett Loop, where Sampson’s body was found under a carport on Nov. 5, 2014. Bennett Loop is near Airport Road in Loris.

Horry County police arrested Bellamy and his co-defendant, Emericka Jackson, on Nov. 11, in connection with Sampson’s death after evading authorities for nearly a week.

The Sun News previously reported that Sampson was a registered sex offender in Horry County who was convicted of two counts of solicitation of a minor in 2014. The victims were 13- and 15-year-old girls.

In February 2013, Sampson was also charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. In December 2013, Sampson was charged with several more offenses — third degree criminal sexual conduct, contributing the delinquency of a minor, and second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

View More Video