Man robs bank one block from police department, 2 arrested

Police arrested two people following a bank robbery Thursday morning in Conway.
Conway and Horry County police were searching for a suspect following a robbery at Conway National Bank at 2601 Main Street just after 11 a.m., which is about a block up from the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building.
The suspect who robbed the bank was described as a white man with facial hair who was wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans, and a dark hat during the incident, according to Conway police, who also released a photo of him.
Never miss a local story.
He fled the area in a red or burgundy-color Chevrolet S10 extended cab truck headed toward Cultra Road, and another person may have been driving, police said.
No one was injured in the incident, according to authorities. There was no information available as to whether the suspect was armed during the incident.
Officers swarmed the bank after the incident, then surrounded the abandoned Johnson’s Old Railroad Express gas station deep within the Conway area at Enoch Road and U.S. 501.
It appeared a white male was pulled from a truck, and police confirmed another suspect was arrested at the gas station, but didn’t know what kind of involvement he may have had in the incident.
Across the street, Davis Edge watched the excitement from his front yard.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “I was just watching.”
Edge said he didn’t recognize the vehicle the suspects were traveling in.
Comments