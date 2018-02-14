Crime

SWAT team raids Loris home, finds more than 300 grams of pot, thousands in cash

By Hannah Strong And Michaela Broyles

hstrong@thesunnews.com

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

February 14, 2018 11:44 AM

Horry County police seized more than $46,000 in cash, three guns and about three-quarters of a pound of marijuana during a search of a Loris home on Monday.

Police arrested Earnest Jordan, 36, of Loris, in connection with the incident. Online records show he’s charged with two counts of trafficking crack cocaine.

Earnest Jordan
Earnest Jordan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An investigation into the sale of crack cocaine from a residence led authorities to execute a search warrant at 2991 Church St. in Loris.

Police found two long guns and one pistol, 339 grams of marijuana and $46,180 in cash, according to a Horry County police Facebook post.

The incident was investigated by HCPD, U.S. Marshals, HCPD SWAT, Loris police, the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

View More Video