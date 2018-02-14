SWAT team raids Loris home, finds more than 300 grams of pot, thousands in cash

Horry County police seized more than $46,000 in cash, three guns and about three-quarters of a pound of marijuana during a search of a Loris home on Monday.
Police arrested Earnest Jordan, 36, of Loris, in connection with the incident. Online records show he’s charged with two counts of trafficking crack cocaine.
Never miss a local story.
An investigation into the sale of crack cocaine from a residence led authorities to execute a search warrant at 2991 Church St. in Loris.
Police found two long guns and one pistol, 339 grams of marijuana and $46,180 in cash, according to a Horry County police Facebook post.
The incident was investigated by HCPD, U.S. Marshals, HCPD SWAT, Loris police, the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments