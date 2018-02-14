Crime

Gun held to man’s head during robbery in Food Lion parking lot, police say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

February 14, 2018 10:12 AM

A suspect chambered a round and pressed a handgun against a 22-year-old man’s head Tuesday night in the Food Lion parking lot in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Nearly one dozen officers responded to an armed robbery call about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two black men, but was unable to get a “good look” at the suspects’ faces, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

The report said suspects took $35 and a black 45-caliber handgun.

The victim told police he heard someone approaching him from behind, the report said. He turned to see who it was and was grabbed by the back of his jacked and pushed against his vehicle, the report said. A suspect allegedly chambered a round and pressed it against the victim’s head.

It is unclear from the report the exact Food Lion in which the robbery occurred. The report also mentions a second handgun that was recovered.

The Sun News has reached out to Myrtle Beach police for further details.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

