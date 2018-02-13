A man was found dead in ‘pool of blood.’ 8 months later, suspect’s bond is granted

The brother of a slain Galivants Ferry man spoke out in an Horry County courtroom Tuesday morning and asked the judge to deny bond for the 27-year-old man charged with murder in his shooting death. A judge gave Jonathan Lamar Allen a $150,000 bond and house arrest as he awaits a murder trial.
Allen of Galivants Ferry entered the courtroom Tuesday morning with his hands shackled in front of him. He’s accused of killing Boyd Wayne Graham, 43 at the time, on July 20 at a home on Grainloyd Road in Galivants Ferry.
Alan Graham, the victim’s brother, talked about Boyd Graham and Allen’s relationship and called the two friends. He asked the judge to deny bond, calling his brother’s death an execution, because his brother was shot in the back of the head.
“If he can do that after sitting and eating with him and living with him, what else can he do?” he asked. “They all have a drug problem, and I hate that it’s come to the situation that it is.”
Never miss a local story.
O’Bryan Martin, 15th circuit assistant solicitor, said the state believes there is enough evidence to go to trial by the end of the year. Martin noted during the bond hearing there’s “significant evidence indicating guilt.”
As he set Allen’s bond, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson also ordered a 7 p.m. curfew.
“The only place you can go is to work, to church, to your lawyer’s office,” Culbertson told Allen Tuesday.
Tuesday’s hearing was Allen’s first since his arrest in July 2017.
“The conditions he (Culbertson) put on him have ensured that Mr. Allen will not be a danger to the community and we’ll know where he is at any given time,” Martin said.
Ronald Hazzard, Allen’s attorney, said the big issue in the case is drug use was involved. Hazzard noted Allen is “absolutely devastated” by the events that happened the day of the murder.
“We realize and recognize how serious the charges are,” Hazzard said.
Hazzard initially requested a bond of about $75,000 and house arrest, but after the hearing said Judge Culbertson is “very fair.”
The night of Graham’s murder, Horry County police responded to Graham’s home about 11:45 p.m. July 20 and found Graham lying face down on the floor of his bedroom, according to a police report. He was unresponsive and lying in a “pool of blood,” with what appeared to be “severe trauma” on the right side of his face and neck, the report said.
An arrest warrant alleges that Allen shot Graham. Evidence gathered from witness statements and forensics show Graham shot “the victim with malice aforethought, causing his death,” according to the warrant.
Allen has unrelated charges pending that include resisting arrest and possession of meth, second-offense from May 2017.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Allen was still at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments