Crime

One shot in the butt at night club over pool table ‘beef,’ cops say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

February 13, 2018 10:33 AM

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the buttocks an unknown amount of times Saturday at a sports bar on Waccamaw Boulevard.

Horry County police responded to Koyote Saloon Sports Bar and Grill about 2:30 a.m. to shots fired, according to an Horry County Police Department report.

Surveillance footage shows a male entering a vehicle trunk, retrieving a firearm and firing it several times before leaving the area, the report said.

The number of spent casings was redacted from the police report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The owner of the vehicle said it was his bodyguard who fired the shots, according to the report, and he did not know the bodyguard’s full name.

A witness told police there was “beef between two people” at the pool tables, the report said.

The last shooting at the sports bar was three months ago.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

View More Video