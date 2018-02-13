One shot in the butt at night club over pool table ‘beef,’ cops say

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the buttocks an unknown amount of times Saturday at a sports bar on Waccamaw Boulevard.
Horry County police responded to Koyote Saloon Sports Bar and Grill about 2:30 a.m. to shots fired, according to an Horry County Police Department report.
Surveillance footage shows a male entering a vehicle trunk, retrieving a firearm and firing it several times before leaving the area, the report said.
The number of spent casings was redacted from the police report.
Never miss a local story.
The owner of the vehicle said it was his bodyguard who fired the shots, according to the report, and he did not know the bodyguard’s full name.
A witness told police there was “beef between two people” at the pool tables, the report said.
The last shooting at the sports bar was three months ago.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments