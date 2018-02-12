Arrest made in connection to shooting in Georgetown

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Monday night in connection to a shooting in the Greentown Community, according to a release.
Jaquan Ramell Archie, 21 of Georgetown, was arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting on Lincolnshire Drive that sent one person to the hospital earlier Monday with multiple gunshot wounds, the release states.
Never miss a local story.
The incident prompted McDonald Elementary School to be placed on “lockout” status because of the proximity of the shooting, said Georgetown County School District Spokesman Ray White. Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver with the GCSO said there was no threat to the school.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments