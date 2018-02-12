Suspect sought in connection with shooting near school in Georgetown

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for a suspect in connection to an attempted murder that took place Monday in the Greentown Community, according to a press release.
Jaquan Ramell Archie, 21 of Georgetown, is sought on an attempted murder charge in connection to the shooting of a Lincolnshire Drive resident just before 2 p.m. Monday, the release states. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Archie is considered armed and dangerous, according to the GCSO, and you are asked not to approach him. Call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102 if you have any information.
The shooting prompted McDonald Elementary School to be placed on “lockout” status because of the proximity of the shooting, said Georgetown County School District Spokesman Ray White. Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver with the GCSO said there was no threat to the school.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
