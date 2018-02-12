School lockdown prompted by nearby shooting

A Georgetown resident suffered multiple gunshot wounds just before 2 p.m. Monday causing an elementary school to go on lockdown, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. The condition of the victim is unknown.
McDonald Elementary School was placed on “lockout” status because of the closeness of the shooting, said Georgetown County School District Spokesman Ray White.
Assistant Sheriff Carter Weaver with the GCSO said there was no threat to the school.
Deputies responded to 440 Lincolnshire Drive after an emergency call, the release said.
