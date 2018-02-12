Man sentenced for having more than 7,000 images, videos of child porn

A Moncks Corner man will spend 17 and a half years in prison after investigators found more than 4,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography in his internet storage device.
Kenneth Wayne Richardson, 36, was sentenced Monday in Federal Court for possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. Richardson will pay $8,500 restitution and will be supervised for life following his release.
Evidence presented during the trial in Charleston showed that Richardson on two different occasions posted weblinks with child pornography to internet chat rooms, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Law enforcement traced the postings and said they were able to connect the posts with Richardson.
A search warrant was issued at Richardson’s home, where a computer tablet was seized that had “multiple images” of child pornography, the release said.
Richardson admitted to having the child pornography, including on his internet “cloud” account, an online storage device, according to the release.
The online account had more than 4,000 images and 3,000 videos, according to the release. The images and videos included adults engaged in sexual acts with minors, as well as “sadistic and masochistic conduct.”
The case was investigated by ICE-Homeland security Investigations, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
