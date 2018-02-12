Gun pulled at Broadway at the Beach led police on high-speed chase, report says

Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed ride around Broadway at the Beach.
Bruce Anthony Testa, 32, driver of the vehicle, was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and also traffic violations. A passenger, Tyler Emanuel Brown, 25, was charged with public intoxication.
Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Broadway at the Beach security notified Myrtle Beach police about a person pulling a gun and then getting into a silver vehicle, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report.
A responding officer found the vehicle traveling around Celebrity Circle at a “high rate of speed,” the report said. The officer got behind the vehicle, which attempted to turn onto Resort drive, but it was blocked by a stopped vehicle at the light.
The vehicle then went over a center divider, the report said, and onto the wrong side of the road. It began traveling west on 29th Avenue N., where it again went over another center divider, striking another vehicle off the road.
The officer then turned on emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over, according to the report.
Both suspects were detained, and a 40-caliber glock was found under the driver’s seat.
EMS was called for the vehicle that was struck. The police report didn’t state how many people were inside the vehicle and what kind of injuries they may have suffered.
