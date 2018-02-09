Suspect threaten to ‘blow his brains out’ if store employee didn’t hand over cash, cops say

A masked suspect threatened a Little River gas station employee’s life during an armed robbery early Friday, according to an Horry County police report.
Police were called to the Circle K at 3498 E. Hwy. 9 in Little River about 4:45 a.m. and spoke with a 74-year-old man who told them he was forced to empty the store’s cash registers when a man wearing a ski mask and gloves came in and demanded money.
The man told officers the suspect was also wearing a dark jacket and said he could see the handle of a handgun in the suspect’s waistband during the incident.
Never miss a local story.
The man also reported the suspect said he would “blow his brains out” if he didn’t hand over the store’s money, according to the police report.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and said it showed the suspect entering the store and pointing at the victim, who then opens the cash registers. Police said a total of $150 was taken form the store.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the report.
Police are also continuing to investigate another Little River Circle K store robbery that happened Thursday night, according to a separate Horry County police report.
Officers were called to the Circle K at 1599 U.S. 17 just after 9 p.m. A 28-year-old store employee told police a man came into the business and acted as if he had a gun in his pocket, the report states.
She said the suspect demanded she empty the cash registers, and took off once she gave him cash from the drawers, taking about $200 in the incident, police said.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said Friday afternoon that authorities could not confirm a connection between the incidents.
Comments