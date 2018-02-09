Man fights back during armed robbery attempt at Myrtle Beach gas station

A 61-year-old man fought back early Friday morning when a man acted like he had a gun and demanded cigarettes at a Myrtle Beach gas station, according to police.
Patrolling officers were flagged about 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Fun Exxon gas station at 211 S. Kings Hwy where the attempted robbery was reported.
Police talked to the 61-year-old man who told them a man in a large dark sweatshirt came into the store with his hood draw up over his face. The suspect came up to the store’s counter, pointed his hand at the man while his hand was covered with a brown bag, and demanded two packs of Newport cigarettes, according to the report.
The man said he “smacked the brown bag and object away from his face and told the suspect to get out of the store,” the report states.
The victim told authorities he felt something underneath of the bag, but couldn’t tell what it was. He said the suspect then left the store quickly, headed westbound on 3rd Avenue South.
Investigating officers called in a detective and store camera footage was reviewed. The investigating is ongoing.
