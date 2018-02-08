Wendy Diem
Authorities seeking information as to whereabouts of Horry County woman

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

February 08, 2018 05:17 PM

Authorities are on the lookout for an Horry County woman last seen more than a week ago.

Horry County police are seeking information as to the whereabouts of Wendy Diem. According to a missing persons report, she stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds.

Diem was last seen Jan. 31 in Little River. At the time, she is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a gray blouse and black sweater.

Authorities think she could have been driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Equinox with the license tag PCJ 569.

Anyone with information about Diem is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

