Police swarm community college after attempted robbery, assault reported

A North Carolina community college was put on lockdown for part of the morning as authorities searched for a suspect after a report of an attempted robbery and assault, according to media outlets.
Southeastern Community College was placed on a lockdown as Columbus County, North Carolina authorities swept over the campus searching for a suspect, according to WECT.
Liz McLean with SCC confirmed to WECT that the school was on lockdown as authorities searched.
Authorities are actively seeking a male suspect in connection with the incident, according to Spectrum News.
A heavy police presence made up of multiple agencies, including Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Chadbourn Police Department, State Highway Patrol, flooded the school as the search got underway, WECT reports.
The news outlet also stated an incident happened in the school’s bookstore. A bookstore employee was taken to the hospital following the incident, and while police did apprehend a suspect on campus, WECT reports the arrest was in connection with a possible drug-related charge and not the attempted robbery and assault.
