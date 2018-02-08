Student facing charges after bringing a gun to school

A Georgetown Middle School student is facing criminal charges and possible expulsion after he brought a gun to school, according to a news release from Georgetown County Schools.
The release says that around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a student told a school administrator that another student had a handgun.
The principal and school resource officer immediately removed the student from the classroom and recovered an unloaded .38 caliber handgun from the student’s coat pocket, according to the release.
No ammunition was found on the student or in his locker or belongings, the release says.
The student has been recommended for expulsion and will face criminal charges from the Georgetown Police Department, which is conducting an ongoing investigation.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
