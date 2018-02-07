Agents raid Conway home, arrest 8 with stolen guns, pounds of drugs

Multiple agencies arrested eight people after multiple guns, crack, ecstasy, meth, marijuana and a lethal cocktail of drugs were found during a search of a Conway home on Monday.
According to Deputy Commander Dean Bishop, with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, agents searched a home at 126 Hatteras Drive after they received citizen complaints about the location.
“We were able to cultivate an informant to go make some purchases from the target of that investigation and that lead to a search warrant,” Bishop said.
Bishop said the following items were seized during the investigation:
- 12 firearms (4 stolen)
- 3.44 pounds of marijuana
- 17 grams of crack
- 152.2 grams of cocaine
- 116 ecstasy pills
- One gram of meth
- 320 Oxycodone pills
- 17 Alprazolam pills
- Eight Dextro-amphetamine pills
- Nine Suboxone sublingual film strips
- Six Hydrocodone pills
- Four Vyvance pills
Authorities also seized $21,299 in cash.
The following people have been arrested and charged in connection with the bust:
- Letroy Brown, 30, of Conway is charged with two counts of distributing heroin, four counts of stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, unlawful possession of a Schedule II drug, unlawful possession of a Schedule IV drug, and trafficking crack
- Frankie McNeil, 40, of Conway is charged with four counts of stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, unlawful possession of a Schedule II drug, unlawful possession of a Schedule IV drug, trafficking crack
- Rashawn Myers, 18, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Brittany Benson, 19, of Conway, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Jonathan Pearson, 20, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Justin Stanley, 26, of Conway, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Richard Cherry, 20, of Conway, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Perry Green, 58, of Conway, is charged with simple possession of marijuana
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted with the arrests.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
